SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A classroom caught fire at Sweetwater High School early Wednesday morning.

City officials say fire fighters responded to the school around 5:30 a.m. after a janitor, who showed up to work at 5:00 a.m., noticed a fire alert on the monitoring system and notified school maintenance.

Fire fighters then responded and were able to clear the smoke.

Only one classroom was affected but it sustained severe damage and will be repaired.







The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but it is being considered accidental at this time.

No injuries were reported in connection this event.