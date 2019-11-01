Fire destroys home near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire destroyed a home near Sweetwater Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the fire 13 miles outside of town just before lunch and found, “flames coming from all sides of the house,” according to a social media post.
The home is a total loss but the lone occupant was able to escape without injury.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fire.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
