Friends of Abilene murder victim set up basketball tournament to benefit family

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Friends of an Abilene murder victim have set up a basketball tournament to benefit his family.

The tournament, held in honor of 19-year-old Jaden Hernandez, will take place at Sweetwater Middle School on Sunday, February 9 beginning at 8:00 a.m. All proceeds raised will be donated to his family members.

4 man teams can enter for $20 a team, and the tournament is open to participants ages 16 and older.

A $1 or $2 entry fee will be collected at the door, and concessions will be available.

Anyone with questions can call Brandon Gutierrez at (325)234-5001.

Hernandez was shot and killed during a robbery set up near the Little Elm Condos in west Abilene Tuesday night.

A suspect, 19-year-old Javeeontae Evans, was arrested and charged with Capital Murder Thursday for Hernandez’s death.

He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $275,000.

