Friends of Abilene murder victim set up basketball tournament to benefit family

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Friends of an Abilene murder victim have set up a basketball tournament to benefit his family.
The tournament, held in honor of 19-year-old Jaden Hernandez, will take place at Sweetwater Middle School on Sunday, February 9 beginning at 8:00 a.m. All proceeds raised will be donated to his family members.
4 man teams can enter for $20 a team, and the tournament is open to participants ages 16 and older.
A $1 or $2 entry fee will be collected at the door, and concessions will be available.
Anyone with questions can call Brandon Gutierrez at (325)234-5001.
Hernandez was shot and killed during a robbery set up near the Little Elm Condos in west Abilene Tuesday night.
A suspect, 19-year-old Javeeontae Evans, was arrested and charged with Capital Murder Thursday for Hernandez’s death.
He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $275,000.
Latest Posts:
- Super Bowl fans: How you could win a free pizza during the big game
- Trump’s defense shifts to not ‘impeachable’ even if true
- ‘It’s electrifying’: Clevelander hotel set to host Super Bowl bash — Miami style
- Stuffed pizza sandwiches recalled due to mislabeling, allergy concerns
- Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US