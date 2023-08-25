SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuations are currently underway due to a grassfire in Sweetwater.

The Sweetwater Fire Department says residents on Circle Drive and Poplar Street from 8th Street to 10th Street must evacuate immediately.

City officials say police and school staff are present at the Coliseum to help reunite families with students who were on school buses that were diverted from the evacuation area.

Those in need can seek shelter at the Nolan County Coliseum Annex.

Everyone is asked to avoid this area while fire fighters work to contain the flames.

No further information is available at this time.