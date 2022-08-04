Sweetwater is inviting everyone to a meet and greet with their new Fire Chief Dewey Coy.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Help the City of Sweetwater welcome their new fire chief.

Community members are invited to a meet and greet with Chief Dewey Coy in Council Chamber at the Sweetwater City Hall Friday, August 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Please come help us welcome him and his family,” a press release explains.

Chief Coy is a Big Country native who has been working as a fire fighter since graduating high school and joining the Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department in 1989.

During his 22-year-career, he also served as Battalion Chief for a fire department in Arkansas, before retiring in 2020.

He began his official duties in Sweetwater effective August 1.