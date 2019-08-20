Man found dead alongside I-20 in Sweetwater, police investigating

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead alongside Interstate 20 in Sweetwater Monday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety workers found the body of Fabian Torrez, 33, off the access road of I-20 near Arizona Street around 9:00 a.m., according to the Sweetwater Police Department. His next of kin has been notified.

The circumstances surrounding Torrez’ death are currently unknown.

His body has been sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sweetwater police are awaiting the results of that autopsy to determine Torrez’s cause of death.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who many have information on Torrez’s death or suspicious activity in the area where he was found is asked to contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6687.