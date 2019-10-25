Man killed in Sweetwater officer-involved shooting identified

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater has been identified.

Jordan Waldrop, 34, was killed during a confrontation with police around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson told KTAB and KRBC shots were fired during the confrontation, killing Waldrop on site.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

