Man killed in Sweetwater officer-involved shooting identified

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater has been identified.

Jordan Waldrop, 34, was killed during a confrontation with police around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson told KTAB and KRBC shots were fired during the confrontation, killing Waldrop on site.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional details are disclosed.

