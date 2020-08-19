Man shot in Sweetwater Tuesday night, no arrests made

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No arrests have been made after a man was shot in Sweetwater Tuesday night.
Police say the shooting happened at a home on the 700 block of Bluff Street around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene to talk to witnesses, the victim, identified as a 32-year-old male, arrived at the hospital. He is believed to be in stable condition.
Witnesses say the suspect, who has been identified but not arrested, fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police say the victim is being cooperative.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
