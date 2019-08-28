Police: Sweetwater man was walking to visit grandparents when he was struck by vehicle, killed

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a Sweetwater man was walking to visit his grandparents at the nursing home when he was struck by a vehicle and killed last week.

Fabian Torres, 33, was found dead on the side of I-20 near Arizona Street in Sweetwater August 19.

Preliminary autopsy results reveal he was killed by blunt force trauma after being struck a motor vehicle.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear. Police Chief Brian Frieda says his investigators are still conducting interviews to figure out what happened.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone who many have information on Torres’ death or suspicious activity in the area where he was found is asked to contact the Sweetwater Police Department at (325) 236-6687.