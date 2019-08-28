Police: Two students possibly exposed to crack cocaine at Sweetwater elementary school

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two students may have been exposed to crack cocaine while at a Sweetwater Elementary school Wednesday morning.

Sweetwater ISD says the district became aware of the incident when a student told a staff member that two other students were in possession of an unknown substance.

Police Chief Brian Frieda says this substance appears to be crack cocaine, though he’s unsure if that has been confirmed through testing.

Further investigation revealed the students may have ingested the substance, so they were taken to the hospital for monitoring.

No other students are believed to have been exposed to the possible drug.

Police are now investigating to determine where the substance came from because it’s unknown if the students found it on the ground, on the bus, at home, or another location.

After the incident, school officials sent the following letter to parents explaining what happened:

Dear Parents and Guardians, I wanted to inform you about police and paramedic presence on our campus today. Late this morning, one of our students reported to a staff member that two students were in possession of an unknown substance. The staff member immediately brought the students to the office and the school resource officer was notified. Upon investigation, there was a concern that the students may have ingested the substance and paramedics were called to our campus. Since student safety is a paramount concern for SISD, as a precaution, the students were transported to the hospital. Thankfully, due to the quick reporting and action by our staff and students, no other students came into contact with the substance. Please know that state and federal law prohibit the district from releasing personally identifiable student information, therefore, the district cannot provide further information on this matter. However, if you have concerns you would like addressed, please feel free to contact me so that I may address those concerns with you. Thank you for your continued support of East Ridge Elementary and SISD.

