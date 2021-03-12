Rattlesnake Roundup 2021 Schedule of Events

Thursday March 11, 2021

​4:30 pm Rattlesnake Parade



5:00 pm-10:00 pm Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Weekend pass $60.00 (sold only on Thursday) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each



7:00 pm Miss Snake Charmer Pageant

Adults – $10.00

Students – $5.00

Located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium 201 East 4th Street Friday March 12, 2021



Friday March 12, 2021

8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free



9:00 am-6:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent



10:00 am – Guided Hunt



2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only Saturday March 13, 2021



Saturday March 13, 2021

8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free





8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)



9:00 am-6:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent



10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only



10:00 am – Guided Hunts



5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards



7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th Sunday March 14, 2021



Sunday March 14, 2021

8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free



9:00 am-4:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent



10:00 am – Guided Hunts



12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only



2:00 pm Snake eating contest



2:30 pm Beard contest



3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes



3:30 pm Longest snake