Rattlesnake Roundup 2021 Schedule of Events

Sweetwater

Thursday March 11, 2021
4:30 pm Rattlesnake Parade

5:00 pm-10:00 pm Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Weekend pass $60.00 (sold only on Thursday) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each

7:00 pm Miss Snake Charmer Pageant
Adults – $10.00
Students – $5.00
Located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium 201 East 4th Street Friday March 12, 2021

Friday March 12, 2021
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-6:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – Guided Hunt

2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only Saturday March 13, 2021

Saturday March 13, 2021
8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free


8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)

9:00 am-6:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

10:00 am – Guided Hunts

5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards

7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th Sunday March 14, 2021

Sunday March 14, 2021
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-4:00 pm The Hylton Masonic & Nolan County Shrine Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – Guided Hunts

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

2:00 pm Snake eating contest

2:30 pm Beard contest

3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes

3:30 pm Longest snake

