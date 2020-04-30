Sweetwater confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sweetwater.
The Sweetater Nolan County Health Department says the patient is a man in his 40s, a Sweetwater resident, who is currently hospitalized in Abilene.
During a phone interview, he told the Health Department he had not traveled outside Sweetwater recently and he did not visit any local stores or restaurants prior to or after becoming ill.
Officials from the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital released the following information on the patient:
The patient in question was seen and evaluated in the RPMH Emergency Department on two separate occasions for non-COVID-19 symptoms. During each visit both the patient and staff were masked, taking Universal Precautions. On the second visit, the patient was transferred to a higher level of care. The hospital was notified of the patient’s COVID-19 status yesterday afternoon by the Sweetwater/Nolan County Health Department staff. All staff have been contacted and are following CDC guidelines for low-risk, possible exposure and will be closely monitored in conjunction with the health department.
