Sweetwater confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sweetwater.

The Sweetater Nolan County Health Department says the patient is a man in his 40s, a Sweetwater resident, who is currently hospitalized in Abilene.

During a phone interview, he told the Health Department he had not traveled outside Sweetwater recently and he did not visit any local stores or restaurants prior to or after becoming ill.

Officials from the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital released the following information on the patient:

The patient in question was seen and evaluated in the RPMH Emergency Department on two separate occasions for non-COVID-19 symptoms. During each visit both the patient and staff were masked, taking Universal Precautions. On the second visit, the patient was transferred to a higher level of care. The hospital was notified of the patient’s COVID-19 status yesterday afternoon by the Sweetwater/Nolan County Health Department staff. All staff have been contacted and are following CDC guidelines for low-risk, possible exposure and will be closely monitored in conjunction with the health department.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide local updates on COVID-19. Check back for the latest information.

Latest Posts: