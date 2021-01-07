Sweetwater home fully engulfed in flames, investigators think fire was ‘intentionally set’

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater home was fully engulfed in flames after a fire that investigators believe was intentionally set Wednesday afternoon.

First responders arrived on scene of the fire on the 400 block of W Lousiana Street around 3:00 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

“The house was fully engulfed before we even got there, rather instantaneous combustion of all rooms,” Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden told KTAB and KRBC.

No one was injured, including fire fighters, but neighbors did help a handicapped neighbor from her home before it was also affected by the fire.

However, fire fighters were able to contain the damage to the initial home.

No further information was released.









