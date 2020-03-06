Sweetwater museum director who said she hopes ‘every single one . . . that votes republican, dies today’ resigns

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Pioneer City County Museum director who made a social media post saying all republicans should die has resigned from her position.

Melonnie Hicks formally submitted her resignation to board members Friday, effective as of 5:00 p.m.

Her resignation comes three days after she made a post to personal Facebook page during primary elections that reads, “I hope every single one of you pieces of s*** that votes republican, dies today.”

A screenshot of the post went viral, getting thousands of shares from across the country.

Hicks posted an apology to her personal Facebook a few hours after the original post, but both posts have since been removed.

“The Board firmly believes that the Museum exists to tell the story of all people in Nolan County, regardless of identity or political belief.” Pioneer City County Museum Director Matt Counts says. “While we do not condone in any way the statements made by Ms. Hicks, we do recognize and thank her for her many years of excellent service to this Museum and to this community.”

While they are searching for a new Executive Director, Leslie Bennet will fill in the vacancy, though museum hours may fluctuate until someone is permanently appointed.

Sweetwater City Manager David Vela also gave comment on Hicks’ post, saying he believes her actions were regrettable and reprehensible, especially for someone who has a prominent position.

As part of their annual budget, the City of Sweetwater funds a portion of the museum’s building.

Melonnie Hicks has not responded to requests for comment.

The full statement from the Board can be found below:

