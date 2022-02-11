SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater has named its first-ever assistant police chief.

Cory Stroman, a Sweetwater native, is set to step into the newly created role.

Stroman has had an expansive career since joining the police department in 2009, starting as a dispatcher and eventually working his way up to reserve police officer, patrol officer, and criminal investigator.

“It’s an amazing honor to accept this position to continue to serve our community in a position of leadership,” Assistant Chief Stroman said. “I have seen our department do great things over the years and can’t wait to see what all we can accomplish as we continue to strive toward our city mission to lead with trust and respect to provide a vibrant, secure community for all.”

Sweetwater city council members recently approved creating the assistant chief position in response to the high workload of current officer, especially on an administrative level.

Stroman’s new duties as assistant chief will go into effect immediately.