SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a wanted fugitive who is known to have violent tendencies.

Alexander Torres, 26, is wanted for Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Criminal Mischief.

Sweetwater police say, “he is known to have violent tendencies and should not be approached.”

Anyone who knows of Torres’ possible whereabouts is asked to call the Sweetwater Police Department at (325)236-6686.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous!