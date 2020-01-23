Sweetwater police seeking victims of construction work scam

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for victims who may have been scammed by a construction work and roofing replacement company.

Cole Hutchenson, owner of Star Tex Restorations, is under investigation for Exploitation of the Elderly.

He’s accused of targeting elderly citizens by taking their money for work that was not started or completed.

Anyone who thinks they may be or may know a victim of this scam is asked to contact the Sweetwater Police Department (325) 236-6687.

Just ask for Officer Chris Friedle.

Latest Posts: