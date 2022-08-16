Dasha the K9 has joined the Sweetwater Police Department.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are welcoming a new K9 who specializes in narcotics searches.

K9 Dasha is a 2-year-old Labrador from Mexico, where she has been honing in on her specialized narcotics training.

She will be handled by Corporal Traven Berrie. The team has already spent a few weeks training together at the Hill County Dog Center.

Dasha’s purchase was made possible by a donation from Nolan County District Attorney Ricky Thompson. He also covered the cost of all required training.

Prior to training with Dasha, Corporal Berrie worked with another K9, Stalin, for five years before he passed away.

August 15 was Dahsa’s first day on duty. She’s the third K9 on Sweetwater’s police force.