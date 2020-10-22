Sweetwater WASP WWII museum closing for renovations

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater World War II museum honoring the first women air force pilots is getting some major renovations.

“Donors say they don’t want their moms’ things put away in a drawer, ‘We want people to see it,'” says Lisa Taylor, the CEO and President of the WASP museum.

The Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) Museum is located in the original 1929 Sweetwater airport building.

“They did all the training here. It was an all-three training military base,” says Taylor.

The historic building is part of the reason for the renovations.

“There’s just a lot we can’t put in the museum. You can’t put precious artifacts donated by these women themselves into an environment like this. There will be a vault. It’s made out of concrete and it will have its own humidity control in there, so whatever artifact is donated to us we can keep it safe in there,” says Taylor.

This phase of the multimillion dollar project is estimated to cost about $1.5 million.

“We exist on $100 checks and $200 checks. Sometimes we get a really big check for a $1,000 or we get those bigger ones, but month after month these small checks, from veterans for the most part, come in,” says Taylor.

The museum will be closed November 9 until mid-March when phase 2 of the construction is expected to be done.

Phase 3 will include interactive exhibits, for which Taylor says they’re currently raising funds.