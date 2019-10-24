Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater.

The shooting happened at an undisclosed location within city limits around 11:30 p.m.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson told KTAB and KRBC a confrontation ensued between a suspect – identified only as a 34-year-old male – and police.

Shots were fired during the confrontation, killing the man on site.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional details are disclosed.

Latest Posts: