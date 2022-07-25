Drone footage from the Lake Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department shows the aftermath of a warehouse fire this weekend.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Certain road closures are still in effect after a major fire at a warehouse in Sweetwater Saturday night.

City officials say that as of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, portions of Broadway Street were still blocked and though the fire was mostly out, there are a few hot spot crews are keeping their eyes on.

Drone footage of the fire at the warehouse on the 100 block of West Broadway Street shows the fire gutted the entire building and caused several sections to collapse.

Right now, the exact cause has yet-to-be determined, but fire officials hope to begin investigations soon.

Nearly 100 homes were without power Sunday morning after the fire downed some power lines, but ONCOR shows service has been restored to all customers in the Sweetwater area.

No further information has been released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any updates.