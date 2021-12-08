Sweetwater’s Fire Chief retires after 23 years of service

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater’s Fire Chief, Grant Madden, announced Wednesday that he is retiring after 23 years of serving the city.

Chief Madden served the City of Sweetwater in the Fire Department & Ambulance Service for a total of 23 years, 15 as Chief.

“I’d like to thank Chief Madden for his many years of loyal and dedicated service to the Sweetwater community and our fire department,” City Manager David A. Vela said. “On behalf of the city council and city staff, we wish him well in his future endeavors. He will be sorely missed.”

Chief Madden’s last day will be January 3, 2022.