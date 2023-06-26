SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater is collecting donations for its annual SNAP (Senior Nutrition Activities Program) Fan Drive. The drive couldn’t have come at a more necessary time as the area has seen extreme heat in the forecast.

How you can help:

SNAP is asking for donations of box fans, standing fans, oscillating fans, personal fans, and cash donations to help fight heat exhaustion this summer.

You can drop off your donations to SNAP at 1701 Elm Street from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For those donating cash, monetary donations can be accepted at both the SNAP office or by mail: SNAP, P.O. Box 450 Sweetwater, Texas 79556. Remember, mailing cash runs the risk of it never making it to the intended person, so checks might be your best bet if you do decide to use the mail route.

The City of Sweetwater says you can call with questions here: (325) 236-6345.