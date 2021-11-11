Sweetwater’s WASP museum celebrates Veterans Day with words from a pioneer

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater’s National WASP WWII Museum is honoring those who served this Veterans Day with words from Florence “Shutsy” Reynolds.

Reynolds, who passed away in March of 2018, was a pioneering woman pilot. According to her obituary in WASP Final Flight, she was accepted into class 44-W-5 in Sweetwater in December of 1943, when she was 20-years-old.

“My favorite word? Oh, honor. That to me is more than a word. That’s a way of life. I mean, I’d die for honor. That sounds melodramatic maybe, but, that’s how I feel.” FLORENCE “SHUTSY” REYNOLDS, WASP FINAL FLIGHT

The National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater says it needs your help to continue to preserve and share the WASP legacy. Click here to donate and learn more.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., it is located at 210 Avenger Field Road in Sweetwater.