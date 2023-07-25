ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council held a special budget workshop on Monday to discuss the 2024 fiscal year. During those discussions, the proposal of improvements to one of the city’s smallest parks, Nelson Wilson park, was brought up.

The money would come out of the city’s minor improvement fund, but before spending any of those funds, they want to hear from residents on how that money could best be spent to suit their needs.

Cousins Anaya Lara and Haeleigh Matlock live just down the street from Nelson Wilson. They make use of the park near daily and don’t have any complaints, but they do have a few ideas on how to improve the fun.

“More swings,” Haeleigh suggested.

Anaya’s ask, “Those big umbrellas for it, so there could be so much more shade… More bathroom stalls.”

The two youngsters continued to ask for lights so people could go to the park at night, drinking fountains, and perhaps even a splashpad.

Parents Khrystyne Matlock and Jared Monroe agree, more would definitely be better. Monroe told KTAB/KRBC the park has come a long way since he played there as a kid, but that doesn’t mean it’s not in need of upgrades.

“I think, definitely some shade to help them out, because there’s no shade over there. Of course, water,” requested Monroe.

Matlock recommended, “The majority of the kids out here would appreciate the basketball court upgrade… There’s a lot of athletes in this neighborhood.”

The proposed budget of $150,000 would need to be approved by City Council before any money could be spent, and they’ll need to keep in mind that children aren’t the only ones who use the park.

“I don’t go down and play, but the most that I do is walk,” Long time neighborhood resident, Charles Nowlin told KTAB/KRBC.

Having lived in that neighborhood for around 50 years, Nowlin said a walking track would greatly improve his enjoyment of the park.

“I could use the park if they had a walking track, I could walk in it, and that way I wouldn’t have to be walking on the street because we have a lot of young people that drive pretty fast down the street,” said Nowlin.

City Manager Robert Hanna explained how this project would be similar to the one carried out at Stephenson park just down the road. The project would upgrade facilities and add new things to enjoy. That prospect is one that residents seem to be excited about.

“If they’re talking about it, that would be great. For the neighborhood, for the community,” Monroe added.

The Special City Council Budget Workshop can be seen in it’s entirety on the Abilene City website.