T.J. Vasher signs undrafted free agent deal with Cowboys

DALLAS — Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys, his agency told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero Saturday.

Vasher played parts of five seasons in Lubbock. He had more than 500 yards each season from 2017-2019 and finished his career with 1,983 yards and 21 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2018, when he amassed 54 catches, 687 yards and seven touchdowns, all career highs.

Vasher will join his Red Raider teammate Terence Steele in Dallas. Steele started 14 games for the Cowboys last season after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Two Texas Tech players were taken in the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday. Zech McPhearson was selected in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles and Jack Anderson went in the seventh round to the Buffalo Bills.