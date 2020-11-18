ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the liquor permits of an Abilene club for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.
Tequilas Night Club was shut down Tuesday afternoon. The club had its alcohol license suspended for 30 days by the TABC for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.
“TABC is doing their job,” said Tequilas Night Club in a Facebook post. “Please do y’all’s part and wear a mask. Thanks everyone and again for always supporting tequilas.”
BigCountryHomepage has reached out to Tequilas Night Club. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest.
LATEST POSTS:
- This Alaska town won’t see the sun for more than 2 months
- $420 million will reimburse Texas schools for remote learning costs during pandemic
- TABC suspends Abilene club’s liquor license for violating COVID-19 safety protocols
- Apple and PBS agree to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” & “A Charlie Brown Christmas” ad-free on TV
- Charlie Brown holiday specials return to free TV: Here’s how to watch them