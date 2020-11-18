TABC suspends Abilene club’s liquor license for violating COVID-19 safety protocols

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the liquor permits of an Abilene club for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tequilas Night Club was shut down Tuesday afternoon. The club had its alcohol license suspended for 30 days by the TABC for violating COVID-19 safety protocols.

“TABC is doing their job,” said Tequilas Night Club in a Facebook post. “Please do y’all’s part and wear a mask. Thanks everyone and again for always supporting tequilas.”

