Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl, defeating Kansas City Chiefs

(NBC) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers capped the strangest season in pro football history Sunday night by staging a familiar scene: Tom Brady hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Brady threw three touchdown passes, two to longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, asTampa Bay defeated the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, the first modern title game ever played on the home field of one of the two finalists.

The game was supposed to be an epic battle of the ages, pitting the all-time great Brady and Patrick Mahomes, 25, widely regarded as the best young quarterback in the game.

The Chiefs entered Sunday night as 3-point favorites, but the Buccaneers stormed to a 21-6 halftime lead and were never seriously challenged.

Brady, 43, will now be fitted for a seventh Super Bowl ring after leaving the New England Patriots 11 months ago in one of the most stunning moves in recent football history.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.Stacy Revere / Getty Images file

By opting out of New England in favor ofTampa Bay, Brady ditched a franchise that he and coach Bill Belichick elevated from mediocrity to greatness in favor of a club that’s rarely been associated with winning.

The Bucs won the 2003 Super Bowl in their only previous appearance in pro football’s ultimate game.

But Tampa Bay is better known for entering play as an expansion team in 1976 and losing 26 consecutive games, the longest run of ineptitude since the NFL-AFL merger.

From the time Brady, husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, set foot in Florida, he made winning fashionable again in Tampa. He completed passes for 4,633 yards, third most in the NFL, during an 11-5 regular season.

It was just the Bucs’ 14th winning season out of 45 campaigns in franchise history.

Sunday night’s title game in Tampa will end the weirdest campaign in pro football history, with numerous games having to be postponed and barely any fans — if any — in attendance at stadiums because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 cancellations were particularly hard-felt on Thanksgiving, an annual pro football gorge of three nationally televised games. But this season’s prime-time nightcap between high-profile rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens had to be moved due to an outbreak within the Ravens organization.

Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7, 2021.Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The game was first rescheduled for three days later and then moved again to Dec. 2, in an incredibly rare Wednesday contest.

Despite outbreaks and postponements, the NFL somehow managed to get in 16 regular season games for all 32 clubs — though actual eyewitnesses to those games were few and far between.

Nearly half the league played their eight regular season dates without one paying customer in the stands.

And of clubs that did allow fans inside, it was at radically reduced capacity. For example, Dallas led the NFL in tickets sold this season with 219,021 turnstile clicks, compared to the Cowboys 2019 total of 727,432.