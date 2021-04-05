Target stops food sales at Virginia store after rat video goes viral

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Facebook video went viral after showing what appeared to be two rats crawling on top of a Target store shelf in Virginia.

The original video was posted on March 17.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said food sales have been halted at the Hampton store location while pest control addresses the incident.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and invite our guests to visit our nearby store on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News for food needs,” says Harper-Tibaldo. “We appreciate the efforts of our team and partners to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”