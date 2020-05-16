Tattoo shops remain closed under governor’s orders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As Governor Abbott continues to open the state in phases, dozens of local businesses like tattoo shops remain closed.

“Bars, strip clubs, massage parlors, tattoo shops and that sort of thing. I feel like he’s kind of marginalizing us,” says Misty Muniz, Co-ownerof Fear Factor Ttattoos and Piercing.

“Tattoo shops are not like they used to be. I mean we tattoo people in the medical field, we tattoo law enforcement, we even tattoo professors at McMurry. We tattoo everybody,” says Muniz.

The process of getting a tattoo can take a long time, leaving some people with out a complete piece.

“A lot of times we will start a project that could take a few months to complete, such as a sleeve or back piece, so there is actually a lot of people walking around with unfinished tattoo,” says Muniz.

She says keeping their doors closed is causing her piercing clients to suffer.

“With piercings in a lot of cases they can’t be removed to unless they have help from a piercer. There has been many, many calls about people who have had issues with their piercing. With us being unable to help, they’ve had to resort to going to a hospital or finding ways to remove it on their own,” Muniz says.

She says they receive calls daily from costumers asking when they will be open.

“People do not care, they want their stuff done. It’s a way of life for people, this isn’t just like getting your haircut. That’s fine, but people live this,” she says.

Muniz says their are health practices already in place for tattoo shops.

“We follow the same standards as you would see in a normal dental office or doctor’s office, private practice, hospitals. We’re monitored by the state health department. They come in and do regular checkups,” Muniz says.

Like other owners around town, she says the bills are adding up.

“We’re still required to pay taxes on the building. We still have to pay our insurance on the building. We have to pay all the bills. Without having that revenue come in, it’s all coming out of our pocket.”