Taylor Co. adds 1 new COVID-19 case, total up to 208

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene and Taylor County Health Department have reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 208.

The city says 3,106 tests have been conducted, but that the number may not be accurate because antibody tests are still included in the county’s total, even though the positive results from those tests are not.

A change in reporting requirements that removed totals taken from antibody tests and positive tests by inmates from local prisons on Wednesday saw the previous totals drop significantly.

Demographic information on the cases is being recalculated as a result of the new reporting requirements, the city says.

This marks the second consecutive day the total has only increased by one since the change in reporting requirements was implemented on Wednesday.