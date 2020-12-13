Taylor Co. adds 85 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries

Today’s coronavirus numbers from the Abilene-Taylor County Health District

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 85 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Taylor County, according to the local health district.

Seventy-one recoveries were reported and a total of 112 total hospitalizations were listed. No deaths were reported.

Saturday saw a record 18 deaths reported in Taylor County stemming from COVID-19.

According to data with the health district, Tyalor County has 2,516 active cases.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,494 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. Of those, 2,516 cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest dashboard from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health Distrct

