TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A presidential election isn’t the only vote to look forward to casting in 2024. Taylor County is now taking applications for the Primary Election in March. This local election will take a look at our county commissioners, sheriff, district judges, and more.

Here is a list of the offices open and their current officeholders:

District Judge, 42nd Judicial District

James Eidson District Judge, 104th Judicial District

Jeff Propst District Judge, 350th Judicial District

Thomas M. Wheeler Sheriff

Ricky Bishop County Tax Assessor-Collector

Kay Middleton County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Randy Williams County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

Brad Birchum Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1, Place 1

Mike McAuliffe Constable, Precinct No. 1

Dwight L. Kinney Constable, Precinct No. 2

J.P. Tuck Constable, Precinct No. 3

A. DeWayne Bush Constable, Precinct No. 4

Qualifications to run for most of the open county seats include being a Texas resident for at least 12 months and a county resident for at least six months, must be registered to vote, and must meet age requirements. Age restrictions will vary based on the post. For instance, to run for sheriff, you must be 18 years or older; you would need to be at least 25 years old to run for district judge, and so on.

Here is a look at the application to run for any of the above listed offices. You will need to fill out the application and turn it into the county clerk’s office, and your application will either be approved or rejected. Upon approval, your name will appear on the ballot for the March 5, 2024 Primary Election, or you can file to be a write-in candidate.

Applications opened November 11 and will remain open through December 11.