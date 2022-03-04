ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Part of President Biden’s COVID relief funding will now have more eyes on how its spent, as Taylor County Commissioners established a committee to decide where the county’s funds will go.

Judge Downing Bolls says Taylor County received $26.8 million from the federal government.

“If you get any of these funds you are going to have to keep us informed on what you’re doing with them, how it’s being spent, and more importantly, we want the public to see that,” said Judge Bolls.

Taylor County Commissioners have put together a committee of eight who will meet and review the guidelines for the usage of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“They will make recommendations to the commissioners court; we will be the ones who ultimately decide rather that money goes.”

This decision is being made in order to ensure that the ARPA funds Taylor County received are spent properly over the next two years.

There are 4 guidelines within which the money must be dispersed:

Public Sector Revenues

Public Health and Economic Response

Premium pay for Essential Workers

Water, Sewer and Broadband Infrastructure

“I hope the worst is gone, I really do, that’s my ultimate hope. Hopefully, these funds can be put into places that they need to go. We can start to look at this and say, ‘Hey, we can get right back to doing what we were doing before and maybe even make it better this time,’” said Judge Bolls.

Judge Bolls says distributing funds have already begun and they will be carefully tracking every cent publicly via the web, for the community to see.