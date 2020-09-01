Taylor Co. Commissioner Chuck Statler named ‘Official of the Year’

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Taylor County Commissioner Chuck Statler has been named County Official of the Year by the West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, a 118-county subregion of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas (CJCAT).

The West Texas Association announced the honor during its annual business meeting, conducted virtually on Aug. 20 in San Angelo. Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls recognized Statler with a special presentation during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

“With Commissioner Statler, I feel that our Association has chosen someone that is a fine example of a Texas county official,” shared 2019-20 West Texas Association President Rex Fields, Eastland County Judge, via teleconference. “He took office in 1999, has held top leadership roles in regional and state associations, given tirelessly of his time to local boards in Taylor County, and represents the people in a fair and consistent manner. It was my pleasure to take part in the process that named Chuck Statler as the West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association Official of the Year.”

Statler is serving his sixth term as Taylor County Commissioner. He is the current president of the CJCAT, a statewide association with more than 1,200 active members. The CJCAT promotes the interests of county government through continuing education and active participation in governmental affairs, particularly the Texas Legislature. Statler has served on the CJCAT County Commissioners Education Committee, and he is a past president of the West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association.

As County Commissioner, Statler has been a member of or is currently working with the West Texas Regional Task Force for Public Defense for Capital Murder Cases Oversight Committee; the Abilene/Taylor County Mental Health Jail Diversion Task Force; the Leadership Foundation Board; the Abilene/Taylor County Venue Tax Board; the Taylor County History Center Executive Board; and the West Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Committee.

“It’s been a privilege to serve every day,” Statler told County Progress Magazine, the official publication of the CJCAT. “Serving people is the best part of being Taylor County Commissioner. Whether it’s in the country or city, at the grocery store, a ballgame, or at church, having the opportunity to visit face to face with people we serve is a huge advantage for local officials. Our constituents are our neighbors.”

Statler is a native of Breckenridge, Texas, a graduate of Abilene Christian University, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.