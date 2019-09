ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Commissioners discussed feral hogs during a meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners approved a fourth cage and other similar equipment to help capture hogs in the county.

“Two-hundred eighty-six hogs were taken in with the traps that we have, so this’ll be another trap out there and help us take care of that problem,” Judge Downing Bolls said.

Bolls says similar programs are going after the hogs across the state.