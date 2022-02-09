ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An emergency Taylor County Commissioners meeting has been called for Thursday at 1 p.m. in order to discuss the possibility of reinstating the burn ban that was lifted on Saturday.

“We’ve got low humidity right now and high seasonal winds, so we are almost close to an imminent danger of wildfire in Taylor County, Texas,” says Taylor County Commissioner Chuck Statler.

Statler says although we recently had a winter storm, we are still in a drought.

“The moisture was welcome, it was a blessing, however all of that saturation has been absorbed and we do have a lot of dry grass,” Statler says.

The recent string of grass and rural property fires have made it apparent that a burn ban might be necessary to prevent further damage according to Statler.

“Because of the fires yesterday in the west end of the county and the fires today in the eastern end of the county, we feel like it’s just a good measure to implement to encourage people to think before they start a fire. Use common sense,” says Statler.

If approved, the order would go into effect immediately.