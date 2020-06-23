Taylor Co. Commissioners Court decides not to continue the burn ban ahead of 4th of July weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Commissioners Court decided on a meeting Tuesday morning not to continue the burn ban.

Randy Wilson proposed to extend the burn barn, but no one else voted in favor.

With the fourth of July quickly approaching, patrons can visit their local fireworks stands in Taylor County. 

Any use or selling of fireworks within city limits in Taylor County is strictly prohibited, and any use of fireworks outside of one’s own private property outside of city limits is also prohibited.

