ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Commissioners Court decided on a meeting Tuesday morning not to continue the burn ban.
Randy Wilson proposed to extend the burn barn, but no one else voted in favor.
With the fourth of July quickly approaching, patrons can visit their local fireworks stands in Taylor County.
Any use or selling of fireworks within city limits in Taylor County is strictly prohibited, and any use of fireworks outside of one’s own private property outside of city limits is also prohibited.
- Taylor Co. Commissioners Court decides not to continue the burn ban ahead of 4th of July weekend
- LIVE: Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response
- Ohio police who were called on kids playing football in street respond by joining in game
- Newsfeed Now: NASCAR shows support for Bubba Wallace; ‘Islam attack’ ad causing concerns
- Man pulls officer from burning cruiser: ‘We had to get him out’