Taylor Co. Commissioners declare local state of disaster

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Commissioners Court has issued a declaration of local state of disaster after Abilene’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

In an emergency meeting held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Judge Downing Bolls issued the declaration, giving the county authority to “take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress the virus,” the declaration states.

Such actions could include “the quarantine of persons and occupied structures,” as well as regulating hospitals, and regulating entering and leaving the county or occupied structures inside the county.

It also gives the county authority to establish quarantine stations, emergency hospitals and other hospitals, and insuring compliance.

The declaration also limits the size of gatherings to 10 or fewer people and mandates the cancellation of all gatherings of 10 or more until further notice.

Anyone who knowingly or intentionally violates the declaration can be punished by a fine up to $1,000 and or up to 180 days in jail.

The declaration goes into effect immediately.