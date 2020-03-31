Taylor Co. Commissioners extend disaster declaration due to COVID-19, outline pay, benefits & leave for employees

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Commissioners Court voted to extend the emergency declaration issued last week due to COVID-19.
At a meeting held Tuesday morning, the commissioners passed a resolution extending the disaster declaration until April 30, unless otherwise extended or terminated.
The court also passed a resolution extending the closure of Taylor County offices to the public for an additional 15 days from March 31.
A resolution addressing employee pay, benefit accrual, and coverage under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) during the COVID-19 threat was also passed. The details of this resolution can be found in the document below:
