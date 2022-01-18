Taylor Co. Commissioners renew ’86 hour waiver’ concerning overtime pay for short-staffed sheriff’s office

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Like many others in the United States, Taylor County is experiencing a shortage of law enforcement officers.

The Taylor County Commissioners Court is attempting to make operations smoother by renewing a waiver of the Sheriff’s 86 Hour Rule, which allows applicable employees to receive overtime starting at 80 hours during a two-week period.

Tuesday morning, the Taylor County Commissioners Court voted to approve a 90-day extension of the 86-hour waiver.

“When you’re not at full staff like our sheriff’s department is right now and the juvenile detention officers, you have salaries that haven’t been allocated yet and that’s where the funding for this double-time or this 86-hour waiver goes into effect,” said commissioner Chuck Statler.

Statler says this renewal allows applicable employees to receive overtime pay, now starting 80 hours during a two-week period.

“Which provides compensation for our law enforcement people from the sheriff’s office, constable’s officers, juvenile detention officers,” said Statler.

Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop says the office recently increased their salary pay in hopes of attracting more applicants.

“We increased the salary to $40,000 back during the last budget and we got an influx in applications, but they’ve slowed down a lot,” said Sheriff Bishop.

Fortunately, Taylor County has been able to add employees since the first waiver two years ago, but even standing at about 250 employees, they’re still roughly 10 short.

“We have to keep a ratio of one officer for 48 inmates in the jail, otherwise the Texas Commission Jail Standards will come in and they can actually shut you down and make you move prisoners until you can get to that ratio,” said Sheriff Bishop.

Although the shortage means deputies have to put in extra work and their off time is limited, Sheriff Bishop ensures their work is still being done efficiently.

“We’re going to cover everything the best we can and still be able to protect the public like we need to,” said Bishop.

If interested in working in law enforcement, click here for the application.