Taylor Co. COVID-19 cases dropping, active cases below 1k for first time since August

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to decline in Taylor County.

According to the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, there were 173 new cases and four deaths reported this week.

New cases by day were reported as follows:

Monday – 62

Tuesday – 35

Wednesday – 24

Thursday – 29

Friday – 23

Active cases dropped below 1,000 on Wednesday for the first time since August 11, and currently sit at 900.

Active cases were at the following levels each day this week:

Monday – 1070

Tuesday – 1021

Wednesday – 972

Thursday – 934

Friday – 900

The five deaths this week were reported on the following days:

Monday – 2

Tuesday – 1

Wednesday – 0

Thursday – 0

Friday – 1

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 65,317 people in Taylor County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 57,101 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 7,201 people have received an additional dose, or booster shot.