Taylor Co. COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, 167 new cases reported Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three deaths and 167 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There have now been 459 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, including 20 since last Tuesday. There were 17 total COVID-19 deaths reported in the county in all of August.

Only two weeks into September, Taylor County has surpassed the total amount of COVID-19 deaths for July and August combined.

Over the last seven days, 13.14% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on Wednesday’s three deaths went unanswered.

Abilene ISD is reporting 16 new cases in students Wednesday, including 10 elementary students, one in middle school, and five high schoolers. There are currently 234 active cases among AISD students, and 46 among staff, for a grand total of 280 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports seven new cases in students, including one at West Elementary, five in junior high, and one in high school. There are three new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 54 active cases among students and 16 staff, totaling 70 active cases.

There are currently 2,565 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, the most since Jan. 25, when there were 2.618. On Jan. 25, there were only 69 patients hospitalized, whereas there are 106 reported Wednesday, including 21 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 125 patients hospitalized, 102 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 30 total ICU patients, 25 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,480 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,061 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 60,981 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51,720 have been fully vaccinated.