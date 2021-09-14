Taylor Co. COVID-19: Death toll from last 2 weeks matches total from last 2 months combined

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 85 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

There have now been 456 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, including 17 in the last week. There were 17 total COVID-19 deaths reported in the county in all of August.

Only two weeks into September, Taylor County has equaled the total amount of COVID-19 deaths for July and August combined (21).

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on the latest deaths went unanswered.

Over the last seven days, 14.27% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Abilene ISD is reporting 33 new cases in students Tuesday, including 19 elementary students, eight in middle school, and six high schoolers. There are currently 239 active cases among AISD students, and 51 among staff, for a grand total of 290 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports nine new cases in students, including seven at West Junior High and two in high school. There is one new case among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 57 active cases among students and 16 among staff, totaling 73 active cases.

There are currently 2,493 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

Hendrick Health reports that of the 103 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County, 18 are in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 23 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 121 patients hospitalized, 96 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 31 total ICU patients, 28 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,480 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,060 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 60,849 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 51,518 have been fully vaccinated.