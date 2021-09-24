Taylor Co. COVID-19 deaths still rising, active cases dropping

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s are the county’s latest COVID-19 deaths, and the 34th and 35th this month. There were 33 total deaths for the months of May, June, July, and August combined.

Of the 102 new cases reported Thursday, 28 were school children ages 0-19, including eight in pre-K, six in elementary school, four in middle school, and 10 in high school. Nearly one-third of total cases in this age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County have come since school started on Aug. 18.

Over the last seven days,14.00% of those who have been tested have been positive, and there are currently 2,455 active cases, down from 2,470 reported on Thursday.

According to Hendrick Health, 73 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 25 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 21 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 94 patients hospitalized, 79 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 35 ICU patients, 32 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,464 vaccines were administered last week, down from 1,687 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,403 from March 1-7.

The data shows 62,182 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53,234 have been fully vaccinated.

The public health district says two people in Taylor County who were vaccinated have died of COVID-19, and they were both 70 or older. That’s 0.003% of those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the health district, 470 of the 21,183 COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death, or 2.22%.