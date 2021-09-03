Taylor Co. COVID-19: Nearly 20% of total kids cases have come since school started

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths and 154 new cases Friday.

According to the health district, one woman and two men died from COVID-19. Data indicates that the deaths were people in their 50s and two who were 70 or older.

There have been 439 COVID-19 deaths in the county, according to the health district.

Over the last seven days, 24.05% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Among the 154 cases reported Friday were 67 school aged children, including three in pre-K, 23 elementary students, 20 kids in middle school and 21 in high school. Kids accounted for 43.5% of new cases reported Friday.

Since Aug. 3, there have been 649 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 25.01% of the 2,594 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

Almost 12% of total kids cases have been reported in the past week, and 19.66% of total cases in that age group have come since Wylie ISD started school on Aug. 18, with Abilene ISD starting the next day.

There are currently 2,266 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Jan. 31, when there were 2,286.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 2,266 active cases, there were only 40 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 114 on Friday, including 19 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 133 patients hospitalized, 108 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 26 total ICU patients, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,208 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,221 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 59,719 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49,814 have been fully vaccinated.