ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The latest COVID-19 stats from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District show 21 new cases, 137 recoveries and one death.

The death was a man in his 60s, officials said.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County remained the same at 64, of which 40 are county residents and 24 are not.

As of Sunday, there are now 2,286 documented active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

