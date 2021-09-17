Taylor Co. COVID-19: September death toll equals total of last 3 months combined

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting two new deaths and 98 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

There have now been 462 COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, including 27 since Sept. 1. There were 27 total COVID-19 deaths reported in the county in June, July, and August combined.

The most deaths recorded in the county in one month were 82 in December 2020.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported until Sept. 22 are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Attempts to reach the City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to obtain demographic information on Wednesday’s three deaths went unanswered.

Over the last seven days, 13.03% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

Abilene ISD is reporting 12 new cases in students Friday, including four elementary students, five in middle school, and three high schoolers. There are currently 217 active cases among AISD students, and 41 among staff, for a grand total of 258 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports five new cases in students, including one in high school and four in junior high. There is one new case among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 50 active cases among students and 15 staff, totaling 65 active cases.

There are currently 2,596 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, the most since Jan. 25, when there were 2.618. On Jan. 25, there were only 69 patients hospitalized, whereas there are 100 reported Friday, including 26 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 21 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 120 patients hospitalized, 96 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 30 total ICU patients, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,580 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,171 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,397 from March 1-7.

The data shows 61,419 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 52,149 have been fully vaccinated.