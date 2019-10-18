Taylor Co. Deputy Constable dies after battle with cancer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County Deputy Constable has passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to the Taylor County Constable Precinct 1 Facebook page, Deputy Constable Mike Pape died Thursday at the age of 55.

Pape started with Taylor County in June of 1989 as a jailer before becoming a certified peace officer Deputy Sheriff for Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) in 1992.

He then transferred from TCSO to Taylor County Constable Precinct 1 as a deputy constable in 2012.

Pape was married for 35 years and had three sons and two grandsons.

Deputy Constable Mike Pape – Badge 1904Born: June 6, 1964End of Watch: October 17, 2019It is with a very heavy…

Posted by Taylor County Constable Pct.1 on Friday, October 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News