Taylor Co. Deputy Constable dies after battle with cancer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County Deputy Constable has passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to the Taylor County Constable Precinct 1 Facebook page, Deputy Constable Mike Pape died Thursday at the age of 55.

Pape started with Taylor County in June of 1989 as a jailer before becoming a certified peace officer Deputy Sheriff for Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) in 1992.

He then transferred from TCSO to Taylor County Constable Precinct 1 as a deputy constable in 2012.

Pape was married for 35 years and had three sons and two grandsons.