Taylor Co. deputy hospitalized after traffic accident near Merkel

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County deputy was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a traffic accident near Merkel.

According to officials at the scene, the deputy was on County Road 405 near Farm to Market Road 1235 responding to a medical call between 4-4:30 Wednesday afternoon when it encountered a school bus and a pickup that was pulling a trailer.

As the deputy moved to pass the bus and the pickup, the school bus also moved to pass, at which point the deputy tried to move back into the right lane and overcorrected, officials say.

The deputy’s vehicle went into a ditch and the airbags deployed, according to officials.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.